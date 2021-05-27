Asha Parekh is quite upset with her holiday pictures going viral. Parekh lashed out at people for taking the picture of Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and her and then sharing it online. She also expressed anger over people taking and sharing pictures without permission. Asha Parekh, Helen, and Waheeda Rehman had gone for a holiday in March and ever since their pictures kept making rounds on social media.

Asha also said that they had gone for the holiday before the lockdown. And it was meant to be a very private vacation. "These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We've no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (Anybody can take pictures these days without permission)," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Asha Parekh also added that more than her, Waheeda and Helen were upset as they are far more reserved and private than her. She also questioned people asking them to make another Dil Chahta Hai and said she would rather star in another Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. "People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. I don't understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Even though the three are upset and unhappy with their private vacation pictures going viral, Asha said that they had a great time and enjoyed their vacation.