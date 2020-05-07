After the success of Baarish Season 1, the makers of Alt Balaji have dropped the season 2 of the show, starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead. The previous season was loved by many, merely because of the beautiful love story that Sharman and Asha essay on-screen. In today's times when we see web shows with explicit scenes, a show like this exists which expresses love without nudity as the core factor.

With the onset of season 2, not only the love story of both the protagonist has moved forward. The viewers also get to see a surprise element in Baarish 2, which is the digital debut of Jeetendra Kapoor.

Asha Negi in an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India spoke about her first on-screen kiss, why she isn't comfortable enacting sleazy scenes, working with Jeetendra and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On her first on-screen kiss

My kissing scene with Sharman was the toughest scene to shoot, I was very very shy as it was my first on-screen kiss and I was very nervous. But Nandita Ma'am (Mehra) and Sharman made me very comfortable. After the shot, Sharman was laughing at me.

On her camaraderie with Sharman

Sharman and I bonded quite well, mostly because both of us aren't an outgoing person in nature and we have certain similarities like we are home birds. He is very professional and simple in real life.

On similarities between her on-screen character

I am very much like Gaurav in real life, like her, I'm also a family person and I am also a little shy in nature.

On sharing screen space with Jeetendra

I shall forever cherish this moment. Jeetu sir said he likes my performance in season 1 and in season 2 I got to work with him. It was a blessing for me. He is so so adorable to be it. He had so many stories to share.

On doing bold scenes on-screen