Post the coronavirus outbreak, the popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar has witnessed a dramatic rise. All these online streaming services offer content from multifarious genres to audiences that include, drama, thrillers, horrors, and comedy. Apart from these popular genres, OTT platforms do have their fair share of erotic films capable to tickle the romantic bone of the audiences.

IB Times, India edition presents you with a list of five ultra-hot movies that are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Ascharyachakit

Ascharyachakit cannot be considered as a mere erotic drama, as this film has a strong storyline supported with brilliant performances from its lead stars. Directed by Samit Kakkad, the film stars Priyanka Bose, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Ankit Raaj, Anangsha Biswas, and Santosh Juvekar in the lead roles.

The movie revolves around the life of a Bollywood superstar whose life takes an unexpected turn upon the entry of a prostitute. In Ascharyachakit, the director successfully portrays several emotions like lust, greed, and desire with perfection on screen.

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil is a film made with a raw and uncompromising cinematic language. Directed by Aadish Keluskar, the film had its premiere on Netflix on August 09, 2019, and since then, it has been one of the favorite picks among audiences who love lust-filled dramas.

The film is loaded with some raw intimate scenes. Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil stars Khushboo Upadhyay, Rohit Kokate, and Himanshu Kohli in the lead roles.

Don Jon

Don Jon is an American movie directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The movie revolves around the life of a porn addict who fails to succeed in any genuine relationship. However, things take a turn in his life when he meets Barabara, as his obsession with erotica threatens to ruin his genuine attempts to lure her.

Don Jon stars Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson, and Julianne Moore in the lead roles. The film will be a perfect treat for young viewers, as it handles such a lusty subject with finesse on screen.

The Boy Next Door

The Boy Next Door is undoubtedly one of the best erotic thrillers available on Netflix now. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Ian Nelson, with John Corbett and Kristin Chenoweth in the lead roles. The film revolves around the life of a middle-aged woman who engages in a steamy affair with a man much younger than her.

Directed by Rob Cohen, the film is loaded with some ultra-sensual scenes featuring Jennifer Lopez, and Ryan Guzman.

Tiger, Blood in Mouth

Tiger, Blood in Mouth offers the right blend of action and seduction to Netflix viewers. This film showcases the life of a 50-year-old boxer who engages in a sexual affair with a 25-year-old woman.

Directed by Hernán Belón, this movie stars Leonardo Sbaraglia, Eva De Dominici and Érica Bianchi in the lead roles.