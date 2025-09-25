If you've binge-watched Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, you must have noticed how Aryan takes a sarcastic dig at former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested him in an alleged drug case back in 2021.

In the first episode, Aryan also makes a strong statement, delivered by Manish, who plays the role of a producer in the show, saying, "Say no to drugs," followed by the title slate "Directed by Aryan Khan."

The scene in the episode shows a police officer resembling Sameer Wankhede spotting a man smoking a joint. But upon realizing he isn't from Bollywood, the officer gets irritated and lets him go. Later, he notices another man who is merely drinking and not involved in drugs and arrests him solely because of his Bollywood connection.

The scene became popular in no time, with photos and videos going viral on social media. Although it received mixed reactions, the show has landed Aryan Khan in controversy once again. The drug case refuses to leave him behind. After the clip went viral, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Aryan Khan.

Wankhede files Rs 2 crore defamation case against Aryan Khan & SRK

On Thursday, Sameer sued Aryan's show by calling it false, malicious, and defamatory. He further claimed the series spreads a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, eroding public trust in law enforcement.

In his statement, Sameer Wankhede added that the show portrays his reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan is pending and sub-judice before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai."

His statement further read: "The series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture, specifically showing a middle finger after reciting the slogan 'Satyamev Jayate,' part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and attracts penal consequences under law."

In his lawsuit, Sameer Wankhede has sought damages of Rs 2 crore to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

Meanwhile, social media is having a field day, with netizens convinced that Aryan will soon incorporate this controversy into the next season of The Bads of Bollywood.

Timeline of Aryan Khan's drug case events

Oct 2, 2021: NCB raid on Cordelia Cruise; Aryan Khan detained.

Back in October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast—and no one could have predicted how the case would snowball into one of the most high-profile legal and media dramas in the country.

Oct 3, 2021: Aryan Khan was arrested with his friends.

SRK's eldest son, Aryan Khan, along with his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were taken into custody. A day later, they were formally arrested.

Oct 28, 2021: Bombay HC grants Aryan bail.

During Aryan's bail hearings, NCB argued that WhatsApp chats hinted at his involvement in drug consumption and conspiracy. But the defence countered, pointing out that no drugs were recovered from Aryan and that the allegations were speculative.

The Bombay High Court granted Aryan bail, noting that there was no evidence of conspiracy.

Nov 2021: NCB Delhi SIT takes over the investigation.

Soon after, questions were raised about how Sameer Wankhede and his team had handled the investigation. In November 2021, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Delhi took over the case.

May 27, 2022: SIT files chargesheet; Aryan Khan is given a clean chit.

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in a 6,000-page chargesheet. The SIT admitted there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute Aryan Khan.

May 12, 2023: CBI registers FIR against Wankhede alleging ₹25 crore bribe.

A year later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against Wankhede and others, alleging they demanded a ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan's family in exchange for Aryan's release. Reports even claimed that ₹50 lakh had already been paid. The FIR invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

May 19, 2023: Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan's private messages praising his integrity.

May 2023: NCB inquiry points to irregularities in Wankhede's conduct.

June 2023: Wankhede alleges SIT suppressed evidence.

Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR. He even cited private messages from Shah Rukh Khan praising his integrity. According to PTI, Shah Rukh wrote to Wankhede: "God bless you. I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness. Please show some kindness, my man. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please."

Feb 2024: ED registers PMLA case against Wankhede.

Wankhede accused the SIT of suppressing evidence. In 2024, the Enforcement Directorate also booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on the CBI's FIR.

July 2025: CBI tells Bombay HC probe will conclude in three months.

CBI has informed the Bombay High Court that it expects to conclude its probe against Wankhede within three months.