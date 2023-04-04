The NMACC launch event has given enough fodder to social media to keep it busy. A lot went down at the two-day long launch event and, the pictures and videos have taken over the internet. Amid all this, several videos of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is being heavily talked about.

Aryan's awkwardness with Suhana

The first video is of Aryan Khan posing with sister, Suhana Khan. In the video, Aryan and Suhana make way towards the red carpet. While Aryan gives the impression of wrapping his arm around Suhana, in reality he doesn't do it. This has left many tongues wagging on why he maintained such distance from his sister and whether there was any need for such formality with his sister.

Ananya joins Khan family

Another video is that of Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday. In the video, Ananya joins Gauri Khan, and bestie Suhana Khan along with Aryan Khan for a photo. For a while now several videos of Aryan ignoring Ananya have made its way to social media. And many claim, even before the family posed for the picture, Aryan was ignoring Suhana backstage. Take a look.

For those who came in late, Ananya Panday had admitted to having a crush on Aryan Khan and things not materializing between the two owing to the young Khan himself. She had also said that had things materialized, it would have been nothing less than a movie.

Aryan enjoying SRK's dance

One more video of Aryan Khan doing the rounds is of him smiling as dad Shah Rukh Khan brings the house down with his dance moves. Khan danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan along with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan and this left the otherwise serious Aryan smiling.