A new twist in the Aryan Khan fake drugs case has left the entire nation shocked. A few months after SRK's son was released from jail and all charges dropped against him, former western region head of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede has been booked.

Wankhede and three others have been booked for extorting Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan for his son's release.

As per a TOI report, Wankhede and his team had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore from the superstar to drop all the charges against his son. The CBI in its FIR has mentioned KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail were used as 'independent witness' in the Aryan Khan's case under the direction of Wankhede.

An HT report states that Gosavi was the one doing the negotiations on behalf of Wankhede to drop the charges against Shah Rukh Khan's son. From Rs 25 crore the bribery amount was brought down to Rs 18 crore. They had even collected Rs 50 lakh as a token money from King Khan.

The chargesheet further alleges that Wankhede gave a free hand to Gosavi to make it appear that he had full custody of Aryan Khan. NCB leader Nawab Malik was the first one to call out the conspiracy and claimed that the same method had been followed for his son-in-law too. A special task force was set up to go through Aryan Khan's case post the revelations.

The SIT gave Aryan Khan clean chit in the cruise drugs raid conducted by the NCB in 2021. "Lack of sufficient evidence" was said to be the reason behind his name's removal from the charge sheet.