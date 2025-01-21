With just a fortnight to go for the Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP have been latching on to every controversy to step up offensive against each other. The latest issue of sparring between the rivals is AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's reference to the 'Raavan as golden deer' remark, which the BJP claims is an insult to the Hindu epic and Sanatan Dharma.

In a recent election rally, Arvind Kejriwal cited an incidentbhat from Ramayan and claimed that Raavan disguised himself as the golden deer and then conspired to abduct Sita. BJP took objection to his 'wrong' utterances on the Hindu epic and accused him of insulting Ramcharitmanas, for the sake of votes.

Addressing an election rally, Kejriwal said, "Lord Ram went to the jungle to arrange food after asking Lakhsman to look after Sita. Then, Raavan came in the disguise of a golden deer."

Narrating this episode from Ramayan, Kejriwal asked the electorate to not fall into BJP's trap and claimed that 'BJP leaders were like that golden deer'.

BJP leaders took strong exception to Kejriwal's remarks, accusing him of 'exploiting' the Ramcharitmanas to gain political advantage. A group of party workers also assembled outside Kejriwal's residence today to lodge a protest against his derogatory remarks.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva tore into Kejriwal and called him 'poll Hindu'. He said that Kejriwal's obsession with gold is not over despite vacating the 'Sheesh Mahal' and his insulting remarks show his disregard for Ramayan.

"Kejriwal said that Raavan came in the guise of a golden deer. When did that happen, we won't let him insult Ramcharitmanas," he told newsmen and also informed that he was fasting today for this. He also demanded that Kejriwal apologise for insulting remarks.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal himself as well as Manish Sisodia hit back at the BJP, questioning the latter's 'love' for Raavan.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "BJP men are sitting outside my home because I insulted Raavan. They love Raavan so much. I am warning the people of Delhi that if these people come, they will swallow you like demons."

According to Ramayan also, Kejriwal's claims about Raavan disguising himself as a golden deer are untrue.

According to Ramcharitmans, "It was Maricha, a demon who transformed into golden deer. When Sita saw it, she was so enamoured with it that she asked Lord Ram to get it for her. When Ram didn't return for some time, she sent Lakshman to look for him. When both Ram and Lakshman were gone, Raavan came and abducted Sita."

