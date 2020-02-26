Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal, who was killed during the violent clashes over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in the city. Apart from this, one family member will also get a government job, Kejriwal announced in the Delhi Assembly.

At least 23 people, including Rattan Lal, have died and over 200 injured in violent clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in northeast Delhi. The violence that started on Sunday spilled over religious lines and continued for more than three days. Rioters from both the groups pelted stones at each other and set vehicles on fire and vandalised shops and houses.

Kejriwal on Delhi CAA clashes

Speaking about the incident in the Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal said that the Hindus and Muslims of Delhi never want to fight and the violence in the national capital was work of anti-social elements and that of "aam aadmi (common people)".

"People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus & Muslims in Delhi never want to fight," he said.

Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Secretary, will also visit the violence-affected areas following Delhi High Court's orders that the CM and his deputy should go to the ground in order to build confidence among people.

Hearing a petition seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders for hate speeches, the High Court today said that it won't allow another 1984-like incident in the national capital and directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to register FIRs against four BJP leaders for their hate speeches.

Videos of hate speeches by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma were also played during the hearing. After watching the videos, the high court asked the police to "seriously consider consequences." The High Court has given Delhi Police a deadline till Thursday to take a "conscious decision" on the matter and convey this to the court.