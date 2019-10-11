Director Sai Sekhar's Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Aruvam / Vadaladu (Vadhaladu) starring Siddharth and Catherine Tresa has received mixed review and rating from the audience.

Aruvam is a Tamil comedy horror film, which has been dubbed and released in Telugu, to cash in on Siddharth and Catherine Tresa in the Telugu states. Sai Sekhar has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by R Soundarya and Deepa Iyer under the banner Trident Arts. The flick has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.10 hours.

Aruvam movie story: It is about a food safety Assistant Commissioner Jagannathan (Siddharth) who falls in love with a teacher (Catherine Tresa) who has a good sense of smell. He joins hands with her to fight the practice of food adulteration and its devastating effect on people. How the two succeed forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Aruvam has dealt with strong social issues about food safety and adulteration of foods. The director has nicely blended these social causes with supernatural elements. The first half has routine romance, songs and horror scenes. But then things get serious after the interval and the second half is good, says the audience.

Performances: Siddharth and Catherine Tresa have delivered brilliant performances and their chemistry is the biggest highlight of Aruvam. Kabir Duhan Singh, Sathish, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Stunt Silva, Elango Kumaravel and Raja have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Aruvam / Vadaladu movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

#Aruvam - Arruvai. Sid & Cat couldnt save this badly written & directed film. Thaman repeats 'Sketch' bgm. 1st half is complete crap with boring romance & horrible horror scenes. Post interval 1st 20 mins fud inspection portion is gud. After tat it goes into death mode. Worst!

Review Ram @MovieReviewRam

#Aruvam (Tamil) - 2/ 5. An outdated revenge horror flick that is neither emotional nor entertaining. Making is amateurish too. Has a smart & fit #Siddharth on board and just one good scene for him, that's all. A lot of needless subplots, nothing is knitted properly. ARUVAI...

Unbiased Movie Reviews @bijupeter

#aruvam interval. Interesting twist but it could have been told in 20 minutes. Instead takes 60 mins with long romance @CatherineTresa1 is the hero in this as of now. Repeated locations seen in hundred films, why can't people choose new locations @Actor_Siddharth

Manigandan KR @cineobserver

The first half of #Aruvam is boring, exaggerated and far from exciting. A run of the mill kind of film that is far from convincing. Both @Actor_Siddharth and @CatherineTresa1 fail to impress! #AruvamFromToday #Aruvam #AruvamReview #aruvamfromoct11th #Siddharth #CatherineTresa

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket