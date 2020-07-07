Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu announced on Monday that the state government will be recruiting 136 sub-inspector of police (SI) through Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The announcement has been made prior to the advertisement for the posts on the official website, where all details about eligibility, educational qualification, selection process, salary and more will be shared.

The notification about the SI jobs reveals which unit has how many vacancies. Out of 136 posts, 120 are reserved for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police), 10 are for Sub-Inspector (Telecom) in Civil Police unit and three are in IRBN and RT Civil Police units.

"It is to inform you that Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh has conveyed its approval for sending requisition of Sub-Inspector posts (Group-B) for conducting the direct recruitment through APPSC vide letter No. HMB(A)-259/2019 dated 13-03-2020," the order stated.

The response to the announcement was mostly positive. People applauded the move at a time when there are job cuts everywhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.