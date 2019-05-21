National People's Party MLA Tirong Aboh and seven others were killed in a suspected terror attack by National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to reports, NSCN militants opened fire when Tirong Aboh and his family members were travelling in a car in Tirap district. They were shot dead and the car was set ablaze. Aboh represented Khonsa West Assembly constituency.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condemned the attack and has sought action from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. "The NPP strongly condemns the brutal attack on Shri Tirong Aboh and his family and his security personnel," he tweeted.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)