The makers of Saaho have finally released the first look of Arun Vijay from the movie on the internet on Tuesday. His swag quotient featured in this character poster has taken the film a notch up.

The huge success of the Baahubali film series has generated massive buzz and hype for Prabhas' next outing Saaho. Addition of several popular Hindi and Tamil actors to its ensemble cast has doubled the expectations from the film and Arun Vijay is one of those young famous faces to be featured in the film.

All the fans of Arun Vijay were looking forward to seeing his first look in Saaho. A day after releasing Neil Nithin Mukesh, the makers have now released his character poster and revealed the details of his role. The Saaho team tweeted, "Here comes our second super stylish character poster ft @arunvijayno1 as #Vishwank #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho."

Arun Vijay is the next scintillating actor in Saaho after Neil Nitin Mukesh. He looks extremely mysterious, yet dapper in the new character poster of the movie. He is giving us serious heartthrob vibes. He gives us major chills while piercing through the screens with his dashing avatar. His stern and serious looks are stealing everyone's attention. After seeing this poster, fans cannot wait to see him on the screens.

Arun Vijay is a Tamil actor who has starred in a variety of action, suspense and thriller films. He is an acclaimed actor known for playing negative roles and has won several awards for his performance. After giving major hits in the Tamil film industry, it will be noteworthy to see what the actor will be bringing to the screen with Saaho.

From the trailer, the power-packed action sequences have not given us a moment to behold our breath and the character poster is another from the trail of outings. With the makers continuing to drop new posters each day, the hype is getting more real by the day. All the character posters are creating excitement amongst the masses and all the stars look stellar in their respective avatars.