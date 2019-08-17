Former finance minister Arun Jaitley's condition remained critical and he was put on life support in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, multiple media reports citing sources said. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising his treatment, according to reports.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited the hospital late on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind also visited Jaitley.

The 66-year-old politician was admitted to AIIMS last week after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

While the hospital has not issued any recent update regarding Jaitley's health condition, a statement released last week said that the was hemodynamically stable.

Other senior politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid visits to the ailing BJP leader last week.

Jaitley's health condition deteriorated after he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year. Health issues kept him from presenting the interim budget in February as he was undergoing treatment in a hospital in the United States.