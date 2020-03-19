Salman Khan is one name that rules Bollywood. He is known not only for his blockbuster movies and amazing physique but also for his big heart. Apart from killing villains and winning the heart of his heroines, the Bhai of film fraternity has been spotted indulging in various hobbies and showcasing his creative side. Sketching and painting are not new for Sallu Bhai. Apart from tremendous acting skill, singing songs and playing instruments are few talents inherited by Salman Khan.

While the whole world is almost on lockdown and facing a deadly the Coronavirus pandemic, people have been trying to keep their calm and maintain by indulging themselves in various activities. Bollywood celebrities have also been trying to make sure that they find the silver lining amidst these hard times.

Salman Khan's live artwork

Salman, who is usually seen working hard on the sets, have also been enjoying the free time that he has got. Going into self-quarantine has brought the artistic side of our Tiger out, for the world. In his latest post, he can be seen sketching on a white pad. Dabbang actor drew a beautiful black abstract drawing and shared it on Instagram. Captioning the post, he wrote, #sketching.

This is not the first time that we have spotted Salman khan's sketching. In, movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai we have seen Bhai's painting. Salman Khan was last seen in Dabbang 3 with Sonakshi Sinha. He will back on the big screen with his movies like Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Been a star in Bollywood implies that he won't be getting much time for pursuing hobbies. So, these celebrities have been trying to make the most out of their quarantine-period. Celebrities all across the globe have self-quarantined themselves to stay safe amidst this massacre.

In India, many Bollywood stars as well the PM Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to be safe, maintain social distance and sanitise yourself. As declared by PM of India, 22nd March 2020, (Sunday) will be observed as 'Janta Curfew'.