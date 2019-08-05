Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution to scrap Article 370, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in Parliament on Monday. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will now be a union territory with a legislature while Ladakh will be a separate union territory without a legislature.

Amid massive uproar from the Opposition, Shah proposed four bills and legislative proposals, which will also be signed off.

President Ramnath Kovind has signed the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a massive security build-up in the last few days. Cell-services were suspended, curfew was in place and three prominent politicians from the region -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone -- were placed under house arrest late on Sunday.

Leaders from across political lines had quite a lot to say after Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha. Mehbooba Mufti called it darkest day in the Indian democracy.

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

So many people gave up their lives for complete integration of #JammuAndKashmir in India, the foremost being Dr. SP Mukherjee. So many Jawans died defending J&K from terrorists. This decision on #Article370 is a befitting tribute to them all. — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) August 5, 2019

Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE

TO ALL

??SOLDIERS MARTYRED??

IN KASHMIR

#Article370 going going .... (gone) — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

बहुत साहसिक और ऐतिहासिक निर्णय. श्रेष्ठ भारत - एक भारत का अभिनन्दन.

A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 5, 2019

?? Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti national separatists has been paved. ?? — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2019

The government’s decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

