Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabnha Article 370
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Aug 5, 2019. (Photo: IANS/RSTV)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution to scrap Article 370, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in Parliament on Monday. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will now be a union territory with a legislature while Ladakh will be a separate union territory without a legislature.  

Amid massive uproar from the Opposition, Shah proposed four bills and legislative proposals, which will also be signed off. 

President Ramnath Kovind has signed the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a massive security build-up in the last few days. Cell-services were suspended, curfew was in place and three prominent politicians from the region -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone -- were placed under house arrest late on Sunday. 

Leaders from across political lines had quite a lot to say after Shah's speech in the Rajya Sabha. Mehbooba Mufti called it darkest day in the Indian democracy. 

There were other Twitter users who hailed the move and called it bold and even went on to make memes on the incident