Reiterating the resolve of his government to accelerate developmental activities in the Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Article 370 was the biggest roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, said that the BJP government at the Centre has removed that obstacle by abrogating Article 370.

"It is because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have urged the people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the Prime Minister said while addressing a gathering at Jammu's MA Stadium.

He said that a new Jammu and Kashmir is coming into being as the biggest hurdle to its development was removed and the region is moving in the direction of balanced development. He also mentioned the upcoming film on Article 370.

A remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir! Launching initiatives which will propel holistic development in the region. https://t.co/21BA1DaHcz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2024

Pointing toward communities that were bearing the brunt of Article 370, the Prime Minister said that the rights of women, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Valmikis, and Refugees from West Pakistan were restored after the abrogation of this article.

Before addressing a public meeting at MA Stadium in Jammu city on Tuesday, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 32 thousand crores.

"There was a time when schools were burnt, today schools are being decorated. Today, health facilities are improving rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. Before 2014, there were 4 medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, now there are 12 medical colleges", he said.

He further said that earlier, one had to go to Delhi for treatment of a serious illness. But now AIIMS is ready in Jammu itself.

J&K is now on the path of development

Prime Minister Modi said that once upon a time, news related to bombs, guns, kidnapping, and separatism used to come from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with the resolve to develop. Now we have taken a pledge to develop Jammu and Kashmir. I have faith in you that we will make Jammu and Kashmir developed. Modi will fulfill your dreams that were unfulfilled for the last 70 years in the coming few years", he said.

"We have taken a 'Sanklap' of 'Viksit' Jammu and Kashmir'. I have full faith in you and I know that we will make Jammu and Kashmir 'Viksit'. Your dreams remained unfulfilled for the past 70 years. However, Modi will fulfill your dreams in the next few years,", he said.

J&K freed from clutches of dynastic politics

In an obvious reference to the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades.

"Dynastic politicians are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families. I am happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics", he said and exhorted the people to expose those politicians who have projected dynast politics.

Prime Minister recalls his earlier rally at Jammu in December 2013

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point to remind the people about his Lalkar Rally in Jammu on December 1, 2013, when he was BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate. He recalled giving the guarantee in 2013 at the same venue about creating IIT and IIM in Jammu and Kashmir.

That guarantee, he said, is being fulfilled today. That is why people say "Modi's guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee," he added.

Listing the educational infrastructure projects of today's event, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the advancement of education and skill development sectors on such a scale was a distant reality ten years ago.

"But, this is new India", the Prime Minister said, highlighting that the government of today indulges in maximum expenditure for the modern education of the present and future generations.

In the last 10 years, Modi informed that the country has witnessed a record number of schools, colleges, and universities, including 50 new degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further added that 45,000 new children who did not attend school have now been admitted, and expressed delight that girl students need not travel far for education. "There was a time when schools were run, while today schools are enhanced," Prime Minister Modi added.

The day is not far when people will reach Kashmir by train

The Prime Minister mentioned the increased connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. He mentioned the expansion work of Jammu Airport, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari by rail, and the flagging off of trains running from Srinagar to Sangaldan and Sangaldan to Baramulla. "The day is not far when people will be able to travel across the country by taking a train from Kashmir," the Prime Minister affirmed.

Speaking about the huge campaign of electrification of railways underway in the country, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on getting the first electric train today.

Referring to modern trains like Vande Bharat, the Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir was selected among the initial routes of the trains. He said two Vande Bharat trains are running in Jammu and Kashmir, and access to Mata Vaishno Devi has improved.