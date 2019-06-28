After powerful performances in films like Andhadhun and Badhai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana is back and how! Khurrana's path-breaking act in Article 15, which makes you uncomfortable by showing the rigid and unjust caste system in the country, can certainly be called his career-best so far. However, with the pace with which he is choosing films, there's no denying the fact that he is establishing himself as both commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

Plot

Police officer Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana) comes to Lalgaon in UP to solve a case where two young girls were raped and murdered and hung from a tree for Rs 3.

Starcast

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of police officer Ayan Ranjan. Manoj Pahwa plays the role of officer Brahmadutt, Kumud Mishra of officer Jaatav and Ashish Verma as officer Mayank.

BO prediction

Just like the other movies of Ayushmann Khurrana the film is expected to do good business. However, it not being a commercial masala film might hinder it from smashing box-office records.

Celebs review

Hansal Mehta: Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. दोबारा बधाई @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team.

Basharat Peer: Congratulations @anubhavsinha!! #Article 15 is a brave and brilliant film with some of the most searing images of recent times!

Taapsee Pannu: बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या ??

❤️❤️ #Article15

Can't possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with May Your Tribe Grow

Swara Bhasker: Stellar choice of film @ayushmannk ♥️ Impactful performances by everyone! #AyushmannKhurrana #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra @Ashishsverma @sayanigupta #RonjiniChakraborty & everyone else in this talented cast. Kudos to you all! Thank you for making this film. #Article15 is a MUST WATCH

Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It's the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinha sir @sirfgaurav Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @ZeeStudios_ for making

Mukesh Chhabra CSA: Once again @ayushmannk amazing choice of film. #Article15 well done , Honesty ,simplicity proud of you pappi tu banti hai

Gurmeet Choudhary: Ab tho definitely faraq padega! @ayushmannk and @anubhavsinha take a bow #Article15 a mindful film with a powerful message!!

Congratulations and Good luck to the entire caste and crew

Abhimanyu Dassani: Go watch #Article15 !

Fab slow paced hard hitting truth.@ayushmannk choice & performance are brilliant! @sayanigupta doesn't even need dialogues to shine!#IshaTalwar is like the subconscious always present.

Special mention-Background score.

Definitely a movie to be seen!