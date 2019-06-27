Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has had a special screening, following which the movie is being widely appreciated by the critics, who have come out with their reviews.

The movie is based on the idea of Article 15 under Indian Constitution that guarantees no citizen of the country to be discriminated on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex, place of birth, etc.

Trailer of the film had received appreciation, and it was being expected to be a brilliant movie. The viewers' expectations have been fulfilled as Article 15 has won hearts of the critics. It is being showered with praises by the critics, who declared this film to be a must watch in their reviews.

Apart from applauding for dealing with a critical issue, the movie is also being highly appreciated in terms of performances. The film got an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Check critics' reviews and rating for Article 15:

Times Now: Overall, Article 15 is not going to be a pleasant watch – let me preface that first. But if you have the courage to accept the reality of this country and the ill-practices that we have been following for thousands of years, then the Ayushmann Khurrana's film is a riveting experience. I promise you by the time you come out of the theatre, you will stop for a moment and think how gory and disgusting our practices are, and how shameful of a society we continue to be. Article 15 truly is a film that questions our constitution that promises right to equality but is rarely ever put into practice in this country. 4*/5*

Republic: If the purpose of art is to comfort the discomforted and discomfort the comforted, Article 15 exemplifies it totally. What makes Article 15 powerful? A sudden widening of the perspective about social layers in our country and viewer's own discomfort in watching some gruesome scenes — is what Anubhav Sinha has captured and written in a beautiful way. 4.5*/5*

Filmfare: Watch the film for its riveting performances and its underlying message that even after 70 years as a free country, we're still shackled to the chains of caste. Article 15 offers you the truth about today's society without pulling any punches. But as Jack Nicholson's character from A Few Good Men says -- "You can't handle the truth." We hope our audience goes out in droves to watch this important film -- and learns to handle the truth. 4*/5*

News18: Director Anubhav Sinha who has to his credit entertainers like Tum Bin, Dus and Ra.One has certainly found his groove with movies that qualify as social-issue-based commercial films. He combines elements of popular film-making with realistic story-telling and the result is an outstanding film. Mulk, which released last year made everyone sit up and take note of his work more seriously. With Article 15, Sinha compels us to ask for an encore. 4*/5*

NDTV: Sinha draws many of its plot elements from newspaper headlines of recent years, the principal one related to the 2014 Badaun gangrape and killing of two girls and the 2016 Una flogging of Dalit men and employs them methodically to probe caste and gender fissures and fault lines. It remains true to the demands of the plot without losing control over its principal purpose - administering a bitter pill with just a hint of a sugar coating. It works wonderfully well. Article 15 is a not to be missed film. 4*/5*