In its ongoing efforts, volunteers of The Art of Living with its partner organization International Association for Human Values have been working tirelessly to provide material relief in all corners of the country from Maharashtra, Karnataka to Punjab, MP, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Delhi and Jammu, reaching out to over a million daily wage workers and migrant laborers stuck in different parts of the country. The Art of Living/IAHV is providing a family's ration for 10 days to a million families across the country along with film and TV fraternity joining this initiative. Total 500 tons of total relief material sent so far includes food material, medicine supplies and sanitizers is being sent out to various parts of the country.

Relief Work Summary

Essential groceries, cooked foods or bulk supplies are being handed over to municipal corporations by our volunteers while following social distancing and hygiene protocol to the T, with due permissions in place.

The organization is also setting up a hospital in Hyderabad while helping a Covid-19 hospital in Bengaluru. The organization has intervened to stop thousands of workers from migrating in many cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jammu. Workers, who had no ration cards, were provided relief and support to be able to stay back.

Our volunteers are creating awareness about covid-19 in II and III tier towns as well while also helping the administration in tracking covid cases. The organization has opened a national helpline (080-676-12338) where the Art of Living teachers are counseling people undergoing stress and anxiety in the lockdown.

To provide mental relief, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is leading meditations twice at 12 Noon and 7.30 PM daily, open for all, on his official social media platforms. 9 hours of special content dedicated to help people deal with the aftereffects of the pandemic have been released for Spanish speaking countries today, by Gurudev.

The Art of Living teachers are also conducting yoga and meditation sessions for people to benefit from. The organization affiliated senior Ayurvedic doctors are enabling people to sail through the current times by providing dietary and lifestyle tips to boost overall immunity and stay healthy.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has given a call to everyone to do what they can possibly do to help each other in this critical time. The Art of Living fraternity has been reaching out to the people in their neighborhood and helping them with both material and mental relief, while following the social distancing rules completely," said Darshak Hathi, President, IAHV International, International Director, The Art of Living.