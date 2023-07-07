On Friday, a new task was unfolded in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss announced that the contestants will have to rank each other from 1 to 9. The twist was that the other contestants will have to accept the positions assigned to them.

Who is No 1 Abhishek or Pooha Bhatt?

When Pooja Bhatt got a chance to convince other contestants to give her no 1 spot, she said "I have never any woman card, and I don't follow the rat race. I believe in direct communication, speaking to people face-to-face with eye contact. My opinions and individuality are the reasons why I was called to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, even after having such a successful career for many years. I always follow instructions and respect the orders of those in positions of authority.

She added, "I don't believe in ranking myself; I have never done that. When I entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, I didn't consider myself as the top rank but viewers positioned me as 1st rank. I am content with any rank that my fellow housemates assign me, and I don't let the initial high spirits of these rankings define my entire experience. This is not about having a saintly attitude because I'm not seeking validation from rankings. I don't have an addiction to the spotlight, camera, or attention. I was born into this industry, and I will remain a part of it until the end. None of you are my competitors, so my life doesn't come to an end after Bigg Boss. Therefore, I won't engage in activities that would disappoint my fans just for attention."

Successful careers aren't achieved through chance and talent, but ultimately, it's about what we are made of," she ended.

Abhishek quickly said, "Audience ranked me no.1, not you ( Pooja Bhatt )."

To this BB viewers slammed Pooja for her "I am No 1 claim."

A user wrote, "Where is she even taking this to? How arrogant she is .... Come out and check please #AbhishekhMalhan is stating the fact."

Another wrote, "Somebody please eliminate Bebika and Pooja."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 and the OTT season is nearing its conclusion as the finale is expected to take place in the last week of July.