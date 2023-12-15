2023 has been a year of many memorable performances. Many Bollywood celebs have also joined the OTT bandwagon. And at a recently held roundtable by Rajeev Masand, many of these celebs made their presence felt. Amruta Subhash, Tillatoma Shome, Kajol, Kareena, Sanya Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jaideep Ahlawat were the guests on the show. While netizens loved the conversations, many felt Kajol was being arrogant.

The reactions

And soon comments started coming down on how Kajol was cutting people off, snatching the show and putting down others at the table. "Now I understand why Ajay Devgan is soo good with his one-liners. It's years of practice of finding a small space to speak during a conversation," a user wrote. "Kajol should have her own show - 'kaw kaw with kajol'," another user commented.

"Look at Kareena... she's so keen and interested in what others are saying & mingling with Others so well... loved her for this Kajol is arrogant by nature & it comes out easily," a youtube user commented. "Kajol taking over the show in a minute," another youtube user commented. "Not even 10 mins and Kajol is already cutting people off. Classic!" read another comment.

"Sid is so amazing he handled Kajol really well as she was trying to pull down many people," a comment read. However, there were some who even came in Kajol's defense.

Some positive ones too

"Kajol just being herself on the show, no idol baggage, no thinking before saying, cutting off others like it's her house she is such a mood," opined a user. "Quoting Kajol - "If the other person is FABULOUs, We all HAVE to look fabulous" - Kajol YOU Rock girrrrl - You made this 1 hr+ roundtable interview & dialogue session so worth sitting through, filled with bursts of laughter & genuine interjections w/ur smart crackling 2 crnts," another comment read.

In the same interview, Kajol also spoke about how she would never do a part where she has to be molested because, as an actor, she doesn't wish to feel such a thing.