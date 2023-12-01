Kajol and Rani were back on the Koffee with Karan couch after several decades and the show turned out to be an entertainment riot even with the absence of Shah Rukh Khan. The two favourite actresses of the YRF and Dharma world laughed, roared and revealed a lot in the episode. Kajol and Rani also spoke about maintaining their distance from one another back in the days.

On their organic distance

Rani revealed that she always got along better with Tanishaa as she was more her age while Kajol bonded with the brothers of the family. The two actresses called it an "organic distance" and there were no ill vibes. Rani also added that the two of them came together when their dads passed away. It was then that they started meeting more and their equation changed.

At one point, when Karan Johar asked Rani whom did she speak more with back in the 2000s -Aishwarya or Kajol; Rani didn't take too long to name the former. "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange," Rani said.

On how they grew apart

"You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange," she added.

Kajol also spoke about her married life with Ajay Devgn and how while he was the better half, she was the better-looking half.