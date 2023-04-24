Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn, and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan never fails to grab to headlines with her appearances and bold outfits. The actress is yet to make her big Bollywood debut. However, the actress garners a huge fan base.

The actress is often seen partying with her bunch of friends. She is often seen partying with her closest friend Orhan Awatramani. Their Instagram handle is proof of how thick their bond is.

Nysa Devgan giggles after tripping, and bumping into a bodyguard while stepping out of the car

On Sunday night, once again, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted in the city with Orry. They were apparently going for dinner. In a clip that has now gone viral show, Nysa just had a minor oops moment.

It so happened that Nysa jumped while stepping down from the car and tripped. The security guard was coming to close the door of the car and she happened to bump into the security guard. She then giggled and walked inside the restaurant. Orry can be seen following and waving to Paps.

What did the Genz stars opt for?

Nysa Devgn wore a T-shirt and blue denim. While Orry wore a tie-dye t-shirt and paired it up with red bottoms.

In no time, netizens started trolling her saying that she is never walking straight.

A user wrote, "Does she even walk normally ever?"

Another one read, "Kuch toh gadbad hai is ladki mein." (Some this is definitely wrong with this girl).

Some even took to the comment section of the paparazzo account saying, "Is she drunk?"

Nysa turns 20

Recently, she celebrated her 20th birthday at home with parents Ajay Devgn, Kajol, grandmother Veena Devgn, aunt Tanishaa Mukerji and others.