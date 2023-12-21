Rhea Chakraborty has been trending on social media once again. This time for seeking the quash of the lookout notice against her. Rhea had filed a petition in the High Court seeking a quash of lookout notice as she needed to travel abroad for a brand she was the face of. In its response, the CBI asked the court to defer the judgment as they were still trying to find out if Rhea was the face of the brand.

Kiara Advani replaced Rhea Chakraborty

As per The Telegraph, CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat told the court that it was Kiara Advani who had replaced the actress in the pet food brand as the brand ambassador. However, they sought some more time to finalise the matter. Rhea Chakraborty has been under the CBI's radar since the family of the late Sushant Singh Rajput filed a case against her for abetment of suicide.

The CBI issued a lookout notice in August 2020 against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. However, in September, the court suspended Showik's circular and allowed him to travel abroad. Rhea and Showik were both arrested in 2020 by the NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.

It took Rhea some time to get her life back on track after her release from jail. The diva did a few films and recently even became one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies. Rhea Chakraborty revealed that she danced with the jail inmates the day she was granted bail and released from jail. Human rights lawyer and trade unionist, Sudha Bharadwaj, had revealed that Rhea was kept in a special cell and not in the common barrack, as everyone in the jail used to continuously watch the news on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Rhea Chakraborty's alleged involvement in it.

"And when she (Rhea) left (jail), she had some money remaining in her account, so for all the barracks she asked for sweets to be given, and everybody came down to wish her goodbye. Then, everybody said, 'Rhea, one dance, one dance'. And she actually obliged. So sweet. She danced with them (the inmates)," Sudha said in an interview.