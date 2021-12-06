Arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case, Khurram Parvez, a human rights activist of Kashmir Valley, has been shifted to Delhi's Tihar jail where other separatist leaders have already been lodged.

Quoting the wife of Khurram Parveez, a Kashmir-based news agency reported that Khurram has been sent to three-week judicial custody and shifted to Tihar Jail on Saturday. He was produced in the Court on Saturday by a team of NIA.

"He has been sent to judicial custody up to December 23 and has been shifted to Tihar Jail," reports said.

Arrested on November 22 in terror funding case

Khurram Parvez was arrested on November 22 after sleuths of NIA carried out searches at his residence and the office in Srinagar.

Electronic gadgets, including a phone and a laptop, and a few books of the activist were also seized. Parvez was arrested in the FIR No. 30/2021 filed on November 6, 2021.

It was for the second time in the past two years that Parvez's residence and the office were raided by the NIA.

In October 2020, the NIA had searched the residence and office of Parvez during raids carried out by the investigating agency.

Many other separatist leaders are already in Tihar Jail

Chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik and Democratic Freedom Movement chairman Shabir Shah are also lodged in Tihar Jail.

Malik is lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a two-year-old case of terror and separatist funding.

When the NIA arrested him in April 2019, he was already in Kot Bhalwal Jail but later shifted to Tihar Jail. Shabir Ahmed Shah, who was arrested in the year 2017 is also lodged in Tihar Jail.