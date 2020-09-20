In a way, Subramanian Swamy has been in the front of the movement calling for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. From joining the movement to the continued demands of justice. However, fans of the actor don't seem entirely pleased with the politician.

On Sunday, #ArrestDrSwamy has been trending on Twitter as netizens are demanding a probe into the politician's involvement in the trial for justice for the actor.

Subramanian Swamy's role in AIIMS report sparks doubt

Netizens have been demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and are now asking for Subramanian Swamy's arrest. The Rajya Sabha MP has been vocal about the trial and in demanding justice for the actor since his death.

However, recently his comments on the AIIMS report had sparked doubt for those demanding justice for the actor. He had tweeted that the AIIMS report will not be able to ascertain if the death was murder or suicide, "Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors."

Allegations have now been leveled against the politicians for reportedly trying to 'manipulate' the AIIMS report. While none of this has been confirmed by the politician or anybody else, the politicians tweeted on Sunday, "Today in Parliament, some MPs from Maharashtra told me that fear has gripped the Bollywood Dadas because the AIIMS autopsy review, CBI, ED, NCB investigations might bring crashing down the terror cartel in Bollywood. Huge money might grease some media frauds to debunk results."

The allegations against Dr Subramanian Swamy have not been proved or confirmed. However, netizens are demanding an investigation into him as well.

The investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, with little clarity on what led to his untimely and unfortunate death.