Even as power supply has been restored in some parts of Jammu after the Army took over some of the grid stations, authorities have decided to deploy final year students of 'electrical wings' of all government ITIs for essential services.

As per a message, which has gone viral on social media, Principal Secretary Skill Development (SDD) has directed that principals and superintendents of all government ITIs shall submit names and contact numbers of all final year students in 'electric engineerings' immediately for deploying them on essential service duties by the government in view of electrical employees' strike.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 53 government runs ITIs-27 Kashmir Valley and 26 in Jammu province. Furthermore, 34 private polytechnic colleges are also functioning in the Union Territory.

Employees' leaders warn against deploying untrained students

Earlier while addressing the agitating employees, leaders of the Power Employees Coordination Committee warned the authorities against deploying untrained students to manage the grid and receiving stations.

Sachin Tickoo convenor of the Coordination Committee warned that authorities were playing with fire by deploying students to conduct operations.

"This step of the government is fraught with danger because students are untrained to conduct operations in grid stations or at receiving stations", Tickoo warned and regretted that instead of addressing genuine issues of the power employees authorities were indulged in deceitful tactics.

Army called to restore power supply: Div Comm

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer said that for power restoration and the emerging situation in the Jammu division due to strike by power employees, requisition has been sent to the engineers' regiment, which is the technical unit of the army to provide help to the civil administration.

REC & PowerGrid officials are being ably assisted by the Engineers of MES to restore electricity in certain areas that were plunged into darkness.The team is serving people with utmost commitment & dedication& fulfilling its duties despite challenges for the welfare of the people — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 19, 2021

After the formal request of the government, specialized teams of Military Engineering Services (MES) took over two main grid stations namely Janipur grid station and Gladni grid stations, and over a dozen receiving stations with both Army and Police have also been deployed on these stations to resist any kind of protest by the employees of Power Development Department.

Quick reaction teams of both Army and police have also been deployed at power stations and grid stations.

Power reforms inevitable: Div Comm

After talking with the agitating employees failed, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Raghav Langer clarified the government's viewpoint on the issue. He claimed that most of the demands of the agitating employees have been accepted. "There are some technical issues involved in a couple of demands raised by the employees so it can not be solved on the spot", he said.

Seeking to clarify some apprehensions aired by agitating employees, the Divisional Commissioner said that the government is working to protest public interest.

"It has been already clarified that none of the service conditions, the pay structures, the salaries, and the pensionary benefits, would be altered to the disadvantage for any employee of Power Development Department. From the last 24 months, all employees get timely salaries and other benefits", he said.