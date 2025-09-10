Army takes charge of law and order in Nepal

The Nepali Army has assumed responsibility for maintaining law and order, as the security institution announced a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, effective until Thursday morning.

This measure was taken due to the ongoing risks of unrest in the country.

As per the Local Administration Act 1971, the District Administration Office, a civilian authority under the Home Ministry, had been enforcing the curfew till now.

With the civilian authorities completely in a mess during Wednesday's Gen Z protests, during which several government buildings and private properties were vandalised and torched, the Nepal Army announced on Wednesday night that it was taking the initiative for law and order in the country.

Citing the need to safeguard law and order, the security officials said the prohibitory order imposed on Wednesday would remain in effect nationwide until 6 a.m. the next day.

Further extensions would be decided based on the evolving situation.

"It has been observed that various anarchist individuals and groups have infiltrated and are engaged in activities such as vandalism, arson, looting, and attempts at targeted attacks on individuals, under the name of the movement, and there remains a possibility of such incidents occurring," the Army clarified in a statement on Wednesday.

The Army personnel are seen in the streets, making announcements about the enforcement of the curfew.

According to the Army's statement, essential service vehicles, including ambulances, hearses, fire brigades, transport for health workers, and sanitation vehicles, will be permitted to operate during the restrictions. Authorities have requested coordination with nearby security personnel for smooth operations.

The Army further warned that any acts of vandalism, looting, arson, or attacks on people and property carried out under the pretext of demonstrations would be treated as criminal offences, with strict action taken by security forces.

On Wednesday night, the Nepal Army had notified through a notice that it was taking the law and order of the country into its hands starting from Tuesday, 10 p.m., and subsequently announced the curfew order on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to local media reports, the Army has asked for the list of names from Gen Z to hold dialogue on the settlement of the future political course of the nation following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, the Army said that a total of 27 individuals allegedly involved in destructive, anarchic, and disorderly activities -- such as looting, arson, and attempts to cause harm to life and property -- have been arrested on Wednesday till 10 a.m.

Additionally, three fire engines have been mobilised to control incidents of arson.

The fires set at the Singh Durbar building, the main administrative centre of the Nepal government, and at the Supreme Court building continued to burn until Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.

Firefighters were rushed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to extinguish the fire.

(With inputs from IANS)