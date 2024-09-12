Army officers held hostage, female friend raped in MP's Mhow; probe underway

Two army officers and their female friends were allegedly attacked and held hostage in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district when they were moving in a car, the police said, adding that one of the women was also claimed to have been raped by the accused.

The incident happened near the Chhota Jam Field Firing Range in Mhow when the army officers along with their female friends went out for a ride in a car, the police said. Over six individuals, said to be allegedly involved in the incident, also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the accused approached the car and after a while, for some reason, a heated argument broke out between them and the army officers. Soon the numbers' game (in terms of headcount) came into play and the accused individuals overpowered the army officers, and held them hostage.

The army personnel told the police that the assailants also confiscated their belongings and "detained" one of the women who was accompanying them.

The army officers somehow managed to alert the police and shared their location. The police then immediately swung into action.

A search has been launched at and around the site of the incident to nab the accused, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi said: "Five teams have been formed, and a search is underway. Local residents are being questioned, and CCTV footage is also being monitored."

He further said that all the four individuals were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. Doctors have found signs of injuries on the officers' bodies.

Meanwhile, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said: "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and Arms Act has been registered."

The incident has shocked the residents of the area as the crime allegedly took place with defence personnel -- said to be trainee army officers -- while the dignity of a woman was also violated by the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said, adding they are hopeful of apprehending the accused individuals soon.

(With inputs from IANS)