In a shocking incident on Thursday, May 2, an Assam Rifles jawan, Lakshmikant Barman, opened fire at his colleague, killing him and injuring others. The alleged accused, who reportedly fired 18 rounds at his fellow trooper, was on poll duty in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The deceased, identified as Bholanath Das, was killed inside the CRPF camp located in Bagnan. The others who were injured in the unfortunate incident were rushed to a hospital. They have been identified as Anil Rajbanshi and Rantu Mani.

The accused, who was reportedly under tremendous mental stress, has been detained.

The incident has reportedly happened at Bagnan's Jyotirmoy Girls High School in Bangalpur area of Bengal.

The 2019 general election in West Bengal is being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The Howrah constituency will vote on May 6 as part of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The counting of votes will be conducted on May 23, and the results will be declared on the same day.