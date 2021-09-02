A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Chatra district, which has left netizens furious. The actions of a few policemen has drawn heavy criticism and people demand probe against the Chatra cops. In a viral video shared on social media, policemen can be seen beating up an army jawan during a mask checking drive in Mayurhund block on Wednesday.

The entire incident was caught on camera, which brought the actions of the policemen to the fray. It would have gone unnoticed and unreported had it not been for the video. Netizens have demanded prompt and strict action.

Army jawan beaten up by cops

The army jawan has been identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav of Arabhusahi village, which comes under Katkamsandi police station of Hazaribagh. As per the eyewitnesses, the army jawan was passing by on his bike, when he was stopped by the policemen for not wearing his face mask.

One of the cops took away the bike's key, which left Yadav infuriated and warned cops to behave properly. As things escalated, outrage ensued and the cops started beating up the army jawan.

Yadav, a GD jawan posted in Jodhpur, was assaulted in presence of magistrate cum Block Development Officer Saket Kumar Singh besides Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jawahar Ram and Munna Prasad. But the senior officers did object to the cops beating the army jawan.

The local villagers and spectators intervened and protested, forcing the cops to take the jawan to Mayurhund police station.

Cops suspended

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan suspended three cops and two were attached to police line. The SP also directed DSP Kedar Ram to submit a report on the incident, based on which Chatra SP took action against five cops.

Ironically, as seen in the video, the cops assaulting the jawan for not wearing the mask were also seen without wearing their masks properly.