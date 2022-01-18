With the timely intervention of the Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), lives of 30 civilians were saved in north Kashmir's Kupwara district during the intervening night of January 17 and 18.

According to reports, Army and GREF personnel rescued at least 30 civilians, who had got stuck after twin avalanches hit Tanghdar-Chowkibal highway of Kupwara district in north Kashmir in an assiduous effort of more than six hours amid snowfall.

"Chinarwarriors and GREF rescued 30 civilians in two different avalanches in Tangdhar. Avalanche rescue teams along with GREF, after a dedicated effort of six hours rescued 30 civilians and retrieved 12 vehicles stuck on Chowkibal-Tangdhar (NH -701) road on the night of 17-18 January 2022", Srinagar based Chinar Corps of Indian Army tweeted this afternoon.

Avalanches trigger due to fresh snowfall

Reports said that avalanches were triggered due to fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley during the intervening night of January 17 and 18. Inmates of six houses-comprising 30 souls, were badly hit by these avalanches and were buried under snow.

Villagers informed the local formation of the Army and the rescue team of the Army immediately reached the spot and rescued the avalanche hit families.

According to another report, some vehicles were stranded on the Tangdhar-Chowkibal road. Inmates in these vehicles were also struck up due to snow.

A defence spokesman said, "Army's avalanche rescue team from Neelum Company Operating Base under Captain Kuljot Singh along with GREF immediately swung into action after information about the stranded vehicles full of passengers, including women, children and elderly was received". Civilians including women, children, and a critically ill heart patient were rescued by the Army team.

Sever-year-old boy buried under snow

A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped under snow in the remotest Marwah area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that the boy Mutarif Shabir son of Shabir Ahmad Lohar, a resident of Talwar village in Marwah, lost his life before he could be rescued.

Quoting police sources, a local news agency reported that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday and a case has been registered for further investigation. Reports said that the boy died after coming under a snow slide from the rooftop.