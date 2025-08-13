Two days after the Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated a Pakistani intruder on the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu province, the Indian Army foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri sector on the intervening night of August 12 and 13.

A soldier of the Indian Army lost his life in the line of duty while thwarting the BAT attack near the Tikka Post on the LoC in Uri.

Reports stated that the BAT team, comprising Pakistani soldiers and terrorists, attempted to infiltrate but encountered fierce retaliation from Indian troops. Havildar Ankit Kumar was killed in action during the exchange. Adverse weather conditions allowed the attackers to escape back across the LoC.

Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla.



Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in… pic.twitter.com/E6PrD7h7Yl — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 13, 2025

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, another soldier, Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, also lost his life in the line of duty in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army announced on social media.

In a post on X, the Army stated that Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks salute his supreme sacrifice and extend their deepest condolences to his family. The Army also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The Chinar Corps also expressed deep grief over the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar. The X post by the unit read: "Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolences, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

Kumar was killed in action while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla.

PAK intruder killed by BSF on IB in Kathua

On Monday, a Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot by the BSF while trying to sneak into Indian territory along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Reports said BSF troops noticed suspicious movement between the Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector late Monday evening. The intruders were challenged and warned to stop.

On 11 Aug 2025 evening, BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggresively towards border fence in district Kathua, Jammu. He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing threat fired on him.… — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) August 11, 2025

When the intruders ignored repeated warnings, BSF personnel manning the forward posts opened fire, injuring one of them.

The injured intruder was taken into custody and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Officials said he was later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, for specialised care but succumbed to his injuries.

In an official post, the Jammu Frontier of the BSF said, "On 11 Aug 2025 evening, BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak national was seen crossing the IB and aggressively approaching the border fence in district Kathua, Jammu. He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops, sensing a threat, fired on him. He was taken into BSF custody and evacuated to the nearest hospital. Later, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A protest is being lodged with the counterpart."