As opposition parties stepped up attack to corner the Union Government for not according a guard of honour to Agniveer soldier Amritpal Singh who died due to accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Monday explained reasons for not giving military honours to the soldier.

"There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to the unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh", the Army stated in an official statement issued on Monday. "Further to the initial information given out by White Knight Corps on 14 Oct 2023, the following additional details are shared to clear the perspective," the statement reads.

While terming the death of the soldier as a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army, the statement further mentioned that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty.

"…In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after the conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements along with an escort party to the native place for the last rites", the statement reads.

Armed Forces do not differentiate between the soldiers who joined prior to or after the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme as regards entitled benefits and protocols.

"…Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue", the statement further clarified.

"Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination. As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100 - 140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, and Military Funeral in such cases was not accorded. The disbursement of financial assistance/relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for the conduct of funerals", the spokesperson further stated.

Such unfortunate instances of loss bear heavily on the family and the Forces as a fraternity. During such times, it is important and incumbent on society to uphold the respect, privacy, and dignity of the family while empathizing with them in their moment of grief.

Armed Forces are known for adherence to the policies and protocols and will continue to do so as hithertofore. The Indian Army requests support from all sections of the society while it follows its established protocols.

Opposition parties slammed Centre for not honouring "martyr" soldier

After the tragic death of Agniveer soldier, opposition parties minced no words in attacking the Centre for not recognizing the "supreme sacrifice" of Amritpal Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha lambasted the Centre for according a guard of honour during his funeral.

"Shame on the central government for not giving martyr status to Amritpal Singh", he said.

The Congress party criticized the Army and the government over the matter. State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring commented on his social media post and said, "This is a sad day for our country as this who was recruited under the Agniveer scheme was sent back home in a Pvt ambulance and not given any guard of honour by the @adgpi. Does being an Agniveer mean that their lives don't matter as much?"

Amritpal Singh lost his life due to a suspicious self-inflicted bullet. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. An inquiry into his death has been ordered.