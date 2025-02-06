Recognizing her role in foiling the enemy's evil designs, the General Officer Commanding Tiger Division honored the dedicated and exemplary service of canine "Teena," a highly skilled specialist in explosive detection.

Teena's remarkable career has been marked by her unwavering dedication and expertise in detecting explosive materials. Her exceptional service has been a testament to her rigorous training and resilience.

Serving in the terror-plagued Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, "Teena" has been playing an important role for the last more than two years in her present assignment and has been part of various important events.

During several anti-terror operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, "Teena" provided critical support to the security forces in foiling the evil designs of the enemy.

"As "Teena" retires from active duty, she leaves behind a legacy of bravery, loyalty, and selflessness. Her contributions to the security forces will never be forgotten, and she will always be remembered as a hero and a loyal companion," a Jammu-based defense spokesperson of the Indian Army, Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, said.

Army dogs are playing different roles after retirement

Retired military working dogs, who have selflessly served the nation with unwavering loyalty, are now finding a new purpose in life—spreading love, joy, and companionship.

These extraordinary canines, with their unique training, calm temperament, and unwavering dedication, are being adopted by schools for special children and benevolent citizens across the country, continuing their service in a new and meaningful way.

It is important to mention here that on the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day on December 22, 2024, the Indian Army had gifted twelve retired military dogs to Asha Schools and benevolent Samaritans.

The Indian Army also maintains Geriatric Centres for its retired equine and canine soldiers, treating them with the same honor and care as retired human soldiers. These centers ensure they receive comfort, care, and dedicated veterinary support, reflecting the Army's unwavering commitment to its silent warriors.

