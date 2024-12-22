After rendering selfless services to the nation, the retired military dogs, are now embarking on a new chapter in their lives bringing love and support to special children and families across the country.

These extraordinary brave canines, with their unique training, calm temperament, and unwavering dedication, are being adopted by schools for special children and benevolent citizens across the country, continuing their service in a new and meaningful way.

On the occasion of the 246th Remount Veterinary Corps Day, the Indian Army gifted twelve retired military dogs and benevolent Samaritans to Asha Schools. This thoughtful initiative demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to not only safeguarding the nation but also honouring its brave soldiers – both men and animals – who have dedicated their lives to service.

These retired dogs participated in anti-terror operations

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, these K-9 heroes have served the nation in varied terrains and operational situations, displaying courage and resilience akin to true soldiers.

"Their contributions in detecting explosives and mines, avalanche rescues, search and rescue missions, tracking, and guarding have been vital to national security and humanitarian efforts", he said.

Notably, Indigenous breeds such as the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Combai, Chippiparai, and Rajapalyam are increasingly being utilized by the Indian Army for these critical roles, alongside other established working dog breeds.

The presence of these dogs brings immense therapeutic benefits, particularly to children with special needs, helping them improve their social, emotional, and cognitive skills. For families and individuals, adopting these canine heroes offers a unique opportunity to provide a loving home to a true patriot who has selflessly served the nation, while gaining a loyal and compassionate companion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General Remount Veterinary Services (DGRVS) highlighted the pivotal role of the Remount Veterinary Corps in breeding, rearing, training, and deploying dogs for a variety of operational tasks. After their dedicated service, these canine warriors are brought to the Canine Geriatric Centre at the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College, Meerut Cantt, where they receive excellent care and live comfortably in their sunset years.

The Indian Army also maintains Geriatric Centres for its retired equine and canine soldiers, treating them with the same honour and care as retired human soldiers. These centres ensure they receive comfort, care, and dedicated veterinary support, reflecting the Army's unwavering commitment to its silent warriors.

By embracing these extraordinary animals, the Indian Army continues to set an inspiring example of respect, compassion, and care for those who serve the nation. This initiative reminds us all of the incredible bond between humans and animals, offering these brave dogs a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.

Two military dogs lost their lives in anti-terror operations

During the last two years, two dogs of the Indian Army have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Indian Army dog Axel attained martyrdom during an anti-terror operation in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2022.

The canine pinpointed the location of a holed-up terrorist and thus protected a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist was killed by security forces after an 8-hour-long operation in Baramulla district. After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, Axel, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action. Terrorists fired three bullets on the head of Axel.

During an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district on October 29 this year, the Indian Army's four-year-old sniffer dog Phantom lost his life in the line of duty. Before attaining martyrdom Phantom played a critical role in ensuring the containment of terrorists. It sustained fatal bullet injuries while attempting to protect the troops from the terrorist assault.