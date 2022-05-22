To review the situation on the border, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the jawans and officers.

The Army Chief was briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation on the LoC. Army Chief also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and professionalism.

General Manoj Pande is on a two-day visit to Kashmir Valley to seek feedback from the Army commanders serving on the ground.

Army Chief earlier visited Ladakh

After taking charge as Army Chief, General Manoj Pande on May 12 reached Ladakh to review the situation on the border.

During his three-day visit to Ladakh, General Pande reviewed the prevailing security scenario in the cold desert and the operational preparedness of the troops deployed in Ladakh. General Manoj Pande was on his maiden visit to the Ladakh region after assuming the reins of the Indian Army.

The Army Chief was briefed on the security situation along the borders with a special focus on Eastern Ladakh. The high level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted.

He also visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in the world.

GoC is already in Kashmir

Before the arrival of the Army Chief in Kashmir, Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on a three-day visit to the Valley. He arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Kashmir on May 20.

North Army Commander has already conducted a visit in south Kashmir to review preparation in connection with the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

During his visit to south Kashmir on May 20, the GoC-in-C was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works, and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra. The Army Commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage.