Indian Army chief, General Manoj Pande, on Wednesday felicitated the personnel who recently won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Athletes from the Indian Army won four gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the quadrennial showpiece event. Young weightlifters Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Havildar Achinta Sheuli returned home with gold medals, while in wrestling Deepak Punia (gold) and Deepak Nehra (bronze) did the Army proud.

Subedar Amit Panghal added to his Asian Games gold by finishing on top of the podium at the Commonwealth Games, while Subedar Mohammad Hussamuddin claimed bronze in the 57kg category.

In athletics, Naib Subedar Avinash Sable won silver in 3000m steeplechase, while race-walker Sandeep Kumar won bronze.

A total of 18 sportspersons from the Army were part of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games and eight of them won medals.

An Army statement said the success of the sportspersons was due to "Mission Olympic Programme", conceptualised and launched in 2001.

During the felicitation ceremony organised in Delhi Cantt, General Pande praised the achievement of the athletes and said they were role models for the Army. He said they had made the country proud with their achievements.

The Army chief also gave away cash awards and wished the athletes luck for upcoming events. Based on their performance at the Commonwealth Games, the athletes will also become eligible for promotions.