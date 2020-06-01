In the latest order issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, exemptions to the mandatory RTPCR test and 14-day administrative quarantine were announced. J&K government had recently made it mandatory for all incoming individuals to undergo RTPCR test followed by 14-day administrative quarantine.

Certain categories of incoming passengers are exempted from mandatory quarantine and testing. They now include Defense and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) returning to duty. They would not have to go through a mandatory 100 percent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine of 14 days. The officials can proceed to the institutional quarantine of their respective units for necessary quarantine as per internal procedure, the order dated June 1, 2020, read.

Entering J&K? Know this

Individuals entering J&K by road, rail or air must strictly follow the preventive protocols in place for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. All incoming passengers entering the UT of J&K will be tested for COVID-19 and be placed under 14-day administrative quarantine. If the test result is negative, they will be released for home quarantine. But if the test result is positive, they will be sent to a COVID-19 hospital for further treatment under isolation.

Besides army and CAPF officials, pregnant women in last trimester with doctor's certificate of pregnancy, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, chronically ill patients discharged from a hospital after a surgical procedure, dialysis patients with doctor's certificate, mothers with infants below 1 year, children below the age of 10 years travelling alone without a family member, will be exempted mandatory administrative quarantine.

Additionally, government officials travelling with an RTPCR test negative certification from an ICMR approved lab not older than 48 hours will also be exempted from administrative quarantine.