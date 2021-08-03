An Indian Army helicopter crashed near Ranjit Sagar dam located on Ravi River on Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab border on Tuesday. Both pilots of the chopper are safe, defence sources said.

Army's aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that had taken off from Pathankot in Punjab crashed Tuesday morning into the Ranjit Sagar Dam. It belonged to the 254 Army Aviation Squadron and was operating a low-level flying sortie over the dam.

"Both the pilots are safe. The weapon system integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot and met with an accident during a routine sortie", defence sources said.

While it is not clear when the accident happened, according to reports, the helicopter had taken off at 10.20 am from Mamun cantonment at Pathankot.

An NDRF team has been deployed to commence rescue operations; official details on the safety of the pilot (s) and the reason for the crash are awaited.

"Only preliminary reports are available with us right now. The helicopter crashed in Parthu area of Basohli in Kathua district...There has been no loss of life as per initial reports. Details are awaited," sources told IANS.

SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal told India Today, "Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. Divers have also been called in. There is no information about the number of people who were on board this chopper."

Earlier in January this year, another Indian Army helicopter, HAL Dhruv, had crash-landed at Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur area in Kathua district of J&K. While one pilot, Lt Col Rishabh Sharma, succumbed to his injuries, Captain Anjani Kumar was critically injured in the accident.