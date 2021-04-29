The sense of gloom that's been pervading any news coming from India took a momentary pause when the Indian Coast Guard shared its latest achievement on social media handles and also through official channels.

"In a sea-air coordinated Op, first-ever successful landing and deck trial of newly inducted 'State-of-the-Art' ALH Mk-III helicopter on ICG ship undertaken off Chennai on 26 April 21. A landmark event in ship integration of this indigenously-built helicopter," shared the ICG, Ministry of Defence.

What does it mean?

Terming it a landmark event in ship integration, the official statement further read, "The integration will increase the reach and operational capabilities of Indian Coast Guard manifold. ICG will induct 16 ALH Mk-III built by M/s HAL, Bangalore to enhance preparedness towards coastal surveillance and search and rescue operations."

ALH-Mk III helicopters

During the Aero India Show held in Bengaluru in February this year, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard received three upgraded ALH-Mk III helicopters. The helicopters were delivered by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and while one of them was given to the Navy, two were delivered to the Coast Guard.

It must be noted that out of 16 of total Mk-III helicopters, these were the first five of the upgraded Mark III versions. The fully loaded multi-mission helicopters come powered with an array of advanced sensors. The advanced light helicopters (ALH), Mark III versions are meant for coastal security.

Social media

Applause and compliments poured in for the Indian Coast Guard. Any step that strengthens the defence and surveillance departments of the nation, is an assuring one. "Important achievement in naval aviation and force multiplier for ICG," wrote one user.

Many took pride in the indigenous equipment being supported in the process. The netizens also marvelled at the foldable blades or rotors that could fit in the hangar. Not happy with mere photographs, many requested for the video as well.