Pakistan-based terrorist mentors are utilizing the services of the drug mafia to supply arms to the terror outfits active in Jammu and Kashmir in lieu of huge money and narcotics.

"During questioning the recently arrested drug trafficker Chander Basu disclosed to the police that he was assigned the task to collect arms dropped near the border from another drug supplier ", sources said and added that Basu is part of the inter-state narco module.

Sources said that Chander Basu, a resident of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was offered huge money for picking up arms from the border. He was also promised a huge quantity of narcotics after handing over the arms to the courier.

Police sources said that Chander Basu was in touch with some narcotic smugglers in Punjab who regularly visit Jammu and Kashmir to collect consignment.

Arms dropped by drone recovered on Sunday

Jammu Police on Sunday arrested two persons and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped through a drone along the International Border at Baspur Bangla in the R S Pura sector. According to police, the consignment was dropped from across the border on the intervening night of October 27 and 28 at Baspur Bangla.

Two terrorist couriers namely Chander Bose of Doda and Shamsher Singh of Camp Gole Gujaral Jammu were arrested by the police. The duo was in touch with Balvinder Singh of Jammu, who is now settled in Europe.

Police said all of them were working for a banned terror outfit. They had picked up the consignment dropped through drones.

Recoveries made from their possession include four pistols with eight magazines and 47 rounds. This is the fourth cache of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year.

One more suspect arrested in this case

Reports said that during questioning the arrested persons revealed the names of some of the members of their gang.

The Police have detained another accused in the same from the R S Pura area. Questioning of the arrested person is going on. A team of police recreated a crime scene on the border as part of the investigation. The accused were taken to the place where the consignment of weapons was dropped by Pakistani drones.

Meanwhile, the houses of both the accused already arrested were also searched. For this permission was taken from the magistrate. Till now the police have not disclosed any new information in this case.