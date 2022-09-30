In the midst of rising tensions with neighbouring Azerbaijan, which is near Turkey and Pakistan, Armenia has inked a contract with India for the acquisition of indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, unspecified missiles, and ammunition.

On Wednesday, a cease-fire agreement that put a halt to two days of fighting this month was allegedly broken by Armenia and Azerbaijan. This month, a government-to-government contract worth roughly Rs 2,000 crore was signed, and the supplies will be delivered quickly as needed. The order includes the indigenous Pinaka system, ammunition, and anti-tank rockets, but the precise number is unknown.

The system, which was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has received its first overseas order. The Army has already put the multiple rocket launcher into duty and has placed them near the borders with China and Pakistan. During its confrontation with Azerbaijan, the former Soviet republic purchased four indigenous Swathi weapons finding radars from India in 2020.

India's Defence Export

In the fiscal year 2021–2022, India's defence exports reached a record high of Rs 13,000 crore, or "eight times" what they were five years prior. The Narendra Modi administration set a goal of Rs 35,000 crore ($ 5 billion) in aerospace and defence exports during the following five years in 2020. This is a portion of the government's goal to reach Rs. 1.75 lakh crore ($25 billion) in defence manufacturing sales by 2025.

India and the Philippines agreed on a sale of BrahMos missiles in January. India currently exports defence gear to 75 nations, which includes, among other things, armoured protection vehicles, weapons locating radar, high-frequency radio, coastal surveillance radar, torpedo loading mechanisms, alarm monitoring and control, night vision monocular & binocular, and light-weight torpedo & fire control systems.