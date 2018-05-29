Armed Little Caesars Employee Shoots Dead Attacker Wearing Scary Clown Mask

A n employee at a Little Caesars pizza restaurant in Holly Hill, Florida, shot dead an attacker in a clown mask who tried to stab him with scissors after hitting him with a wood and amp;nbsp;post. and amp;nbsp; CCTV footage captured the man walking to the store, wearing the mask and carrying the wooden post in one hand. Then the second camera shows the employee closing up the store and walking out the door when he is suddenly attacked by the suspect. The pizza store worker was hospitalized for face and shoulder injuries according to police.