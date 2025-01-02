Singer Armaan Malik has tied the knot with his longtime partner Aashna Shroff. The music composer took to social media to share some pictures of their beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and followers through some romantic wedding pictures and an adorable caption.

"Tu hi mera ghar (you're my home)," the duo wrote while sharing the pics. Aashna Shroff is an influencer. The couple got engaged in August 2023. While Armaan opted for a baby pink sherwani, Aashna stunned in a bright orange lehenga. The wedding seemed to be an intimate affair with only people close to them as invitees.

Armaan and Aashna have been together for several years now. The duo keeps our timeline lively with their loving captions and social media PDA. A self-confessed lover, Armaan has never shied away from expressing his feelings.

In an interview with IBT, Armaan had once spoken about being romantic. "For me, if I'm in love with someone, I cannot see beyond that person. That's "IT" for me. I am extremely romantic. If I had to put it in a cheesy way - I love 'love'. It's a beautiful and pure feeling, and I think everyone on this planet should get to experience that emotion," he had said.

Armaan Malik's case of mistaken identity

A few months back, Armaan Malik had taken to social media to speak about people confusing him to be the Armaan Malik, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3. "Hi everyone, I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it. A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly tagging me and assuming we are the same person," he wrote in his statement.

"I want to be very clear: I have NO connection to this individual and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years," he had further written.