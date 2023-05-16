Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets.

A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where he revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13.

Fans, deeply concerned about Arjun's well-being, have flooded social media with prayers for his swift recovery.

Stray Dog Menace in India

Irrespective of the increasing stray dog menace, in November 2022, three Nagpur women moved to the Supreme Court challenging the October 2022 verdict of the Bombay High Court that prohibited the feeding of stray dogs and stipulated that people interested in feeding strays must first formally adopt them.

The Supreme Court has now stayed the order of the High Court and ordered the municipal authorities to demarcate appropriate locations where the general public could feed the stray dogs.

As judicial pronouncements and NGO activism weghed heavily on urban local bodies, they have shown little inclination to act against the menace of street dogs. No wonder, Indian cities are now home to one of the largest street dog populations on earth, standing at 62 million as per a recent report, and the largest number of rabies deaths in the world.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) said rabies in India in 2021 constituted dog bites by 99 percent, accounting for 36 percent of world's rabies deaths. The annual figure of rabies deaths in India, based on WHO figures would be 21,240.