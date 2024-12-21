Arjun Kapoor was the first ones to arrive at Malaika Arora's home after her father's shocking death by suicide. Arjun made sure to be by Malaika's side and be her support system throughout her tough period. Now, in a recent interview, Arjun revealed that it was his instinct that made him be there for her.

Arjun, who is basking in the glory of the love his role as 'Danger Lanka' received in Singham Again said that it was the same instinct that made him be there for Boney Kapoor, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor when Sridevi passed away. He added that once he has formed an emotional bond with someone, he would always be there in the bad times; if not in good.

Being there for Malaika

"In life, without going into one instance, I'd like to say when what happened with Khushi, Janhvi, there is an instinct and impulse. In this case also, there is an instinct and impulse. If I formed an emotional bond with somebody, I'd always lie to believe that I'll be there regardless in the good and the bad...I'm not somebody who is doing this for all and sundry. If I feel an emotion with someone, it will be there for life," he said in a podcast.

Arjun also revealed that he has always had the fear of losing is loved ones. First it was his father falling in love with Sridevi, and then it was his mother, Mona Kapoor's death. Arjun added that it might seem like it but he is not commitment phobic but is scared of losing those who exist.

What went wrong in his relationships

"I think I have a fear of loss. It's not commitment phobia, there is a difference. I always feel my mom left me, my father made a choice...So there's a fear of loss that exists. There's a feeling that eventually (everyone will leave). I'm trying to work on it. When anything happens, I feel this will end too. Ek subconscious cheze hai jo bhaari padhti hai mujhe (It's a subconscious thing that costs me). I, may be, could have wonderful relationships with certain girls, but I didn't give it a shot because I didn't want to let them in. I thought what is she point, she will leave," he told Raj Shamani.