Like several other Bollywood celebs, actor Arjun Kapoor was also papped jetting off to an undisclosed location to ring on his New Year's Eve. On Sunday night, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he arrived at the airport, and the paparazzi greeted the actor with enthusiasm. Arjun asked paps, "kiske liye aaya tha? ( who have you come for)", Paps replied "Aapke liye!"

While entering the airport premises, Arjun shocked everyone when he showed them his middle finger.

Fans slammed Arjun Kapoor for his gesture of showing middle finger to paps

Many people were left wondering what made the actor act so angry.

A user said, "Why this arrogance?"

Another mentioned, "This is disrespectful?"

The third one said, "He doesn't get hate, he invites hate?"

Meanwhile, yet another incident came to light when Arjun Kapoor interacted with paparazzi.

In the video that has gone viral, the paps were taking pictures while chewing tobacco and immediately spoke up. "Pehle tobacco khana band karo tum," (First stop chewing tobacco) Arjun said.

Work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. He essayed the role of Danger Lanka's role in the cop drama, Arjun received accolades for his portrayal of the villain.

Personal life

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was dating Malaika Arora, but they parted ways in March 2024.

Arjun, during the Singham Again Diwali Utsav, revealed that he is single. He said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Arjun continued, "Inhone 'tall aur handsome' bola, aesa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, 'Tall and handsome', I felt he was talking about marriage. So I said relax)."

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. After the death of Malaika's father, Anil Mehta, last month, Arjun was there by her side thick and thin.