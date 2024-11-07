Arjun Kapoor has made some startling revelations about suffering from mild depression and his weight fluctuations. Arjun, who is basking in the glory of the love his role has received in Singham Again, has also opened up about suffering from Hashimoto's disease. The actor has spilled beans on how even taking a flight can shoot up his weight.

Arjun suffering from Hashimoto's disease

Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland, which leads to weight gain and loss. Arjun revealed every time his body undergoes some kind of stress, it tends to gain weight.

"I haven't always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto's disease (the autoimmune disease damages the thyroid gland), which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress, your body is in flight-or-fight mode," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

The Ishaqzaade actor further said that his late mother also suffered from the same disease. And even his sister, Anshula, suffers from the same.

"That (Hashimoto's disease) happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it and I said, 'No, this can't be'. My mom (Mona Shourie Kapoor) used to have it and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it... If I look back today, I can see myself and my body changing through the course of my films. Now that is 2015-16, that's seven-eight years of me holding that physical trauma and then my films not panning out at the same time."

Arjun also revealed how he suffered from mild depression during the shoot of Singham Again. He spoke about not wanting to watch his own work and questioning himself a lot. He added how he started feeling bitter from inside, which never used to be the case earlier and then he sought therapy.