And all is well between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Arjun has cleared the air around their alleged break-up with a stunning mirror selfie with the actress. Earlier, reports of their breakup had spread like wildfire on social media. It was even reported that Malaika had gone into isolation and was not ready to face the world after the break-up.

This is how Arjun rubbished reports

However, with just one picture, Arjun has put a stamp on how the two remain inseparable. Sharing a striking mirror selfie with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all." Bhumi Pednekar, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty and many other celebs dropped heart emojis on the picture.

How the rumours started?

What led to the break-up rumours remain unknown but a report stated that Arjun didn't visit Malaika's house even while visiting Rhea Kapoor's home. "Arjun always makes sure that he visits Malaika's house if he is nearby but the day he went at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner, he didn't visit Malaika's place and rather came back home. The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates have stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple," said a Bollywoodlife report.

Arjun and Malaika rang in the New Year's together in Maldives. Wishing everyone a happy new year with a picture from their Maldives vacation, Arjun had written, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must ) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!"